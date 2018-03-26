Bodies of 2 Μen Βelieved to Βe Μigrants Found in Greece

THESSALONIKI (AP) — Greek authorities say the bodies of two men believed to be migrants who appear to have been killed in a fight have been found in an abandoned building in northeastern Greece.

Police said Monday that the bodies were found in an abandoned building outside the town of Alexandroupolis known to be used by migrants for shelter after crossing the nearby border with Turkey.

Coroner Pavlos Pavlidis said the two appeared to be men up to 35 years old, and had been dead for approximately a month when they were discovered Saturday. Autopsies and a search of the area indicated the two died of multiple wounds caused by knives, bottles and being hit by chairs during a fight.

Hundreds of migrants and refugees continue to cross into Greece from Turkey.