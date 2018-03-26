Greek Community’s Mentor, Montreal Restauranteur Dimitri Galanis Was 74

MONTREAL – While the Greek community celebrated Greek Independence Day at the annual parade, they were also mourning the death of Dimitri Galanis, a beloved member of the community in Montreal. Galanis, originally from Nea Epidavros, Greece, passed away on March 24 following a long battle with cancer. He was 74.

As CTV News reported, restauranteur Galanis was a “legend” in the Greek community and was well-known for his Mythos Ouzeri, the restaurant he founded 25 years ago on Parc Avenue in Montreal. Serving traditional Greek cuisine, the restaurant is a fixture of the neighborhood. “In fact, family members say he dedicated his life to celebrating Greek culture– promoting business ownership and traditional cuisine, much of it based on his mother’s homestyle recipes,” CTV News reported.

An outpouring of social media posts on March 25 highlighted Galanis’ efforts as a mentor and his many contributions to the community.

Jimmy Zoubris, an advisor to Mayor Valerie Plante, posted his thoughts and memories of Galanis on Facebook, CTV reported, noting that the deceased “was a character. Always had a smile, laugh, opinion and advice to share. We spoke often about ways in which to promote Greek business in Montréal. We disagreed often but that just made the next conversation more fun. I cannot imagine going to Mythos and not seeing him but I am comforted by knowing his family is still there. RIP – my friend.”

Galanis is survived by his four children- Niki, Voula, Fani and Costas.

Working alongside him in the business were many family members including Costas Kougias, Galanis’ nephew. He told CTV News about his late uncle, “People loved him, whoever met him- he was a figure that you’ll never forget seeing for the first time.”

“He was a legend. He was Greek, he loved Greece, he loved everything about Greece: its history, its knowledge, and everything it brought to this world,” Kougias said, CTV reported, adding that “He loved being Greek and loved the Greek people.”

The visitations will take place from 1-9 PM on Tuesday, March 27 at Urgel Bourgie on Beaumont. The funeral will take place Wednesday, March 28.

Mythos Ouzeri Estiatorio is closed from Sunday, March 25 until Wednesday, March 28 and will reopen for dinner service on Wednesday at 5:30 PM.