Shipping Owner, Olympiacos Owner Marinakis Denies Drug Charges

ATHENS – Greek shipping magnate and Olympiacos soccer team owner Vangelis Marinakis has continued to deny any involvement in drug trafficking after a prosecutor brought preliminary charges against him and as he wasn’t taken into custody.

The prosecutor charged Marinakis with financing and storing drug substances and setting up a criminal group to traffic and sell drugs, a judiciary source said, the news agency Reuters reported in the latest scandal involving a soccer owner.

Another business leader, Ivan Savvidis, has been in hiding since invading the home turf of his Thessaloniki-based PAOK soccer team on March 12, wearing a gun, in protest of a goal that waved off in the last minute against arch-rival AEK of Athens as they two vie for the league lead and a championship showdown.

Marinakis, whose name came up when Defense Minister Panos Kammenos was reported to have spoken to Makis Yiannousakis, a former shipping owner in jail over the notorious Noor 1 cargo ship case in which two tons of heroin was smuggled into Greece in 2014, has denied all charges.

The prosecutor has asked the case to be assigned to an investigating magistrate specializing in corruption cases. So far, Kammenos – leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition government headed by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras – hasn’t been charged.

Marinakis denied any wrongdoing and, as have other political rivals of the government, said the case was a conspiracy to get him and that SYRIZA was out to get him because of his standing in the country.

“There is not the least evidence against me,” Marinakis said in a statement posted on the Olympiakos website, adding that “members of the governing coalition have persistently targeted me” and said the results of any investigation would prove his innocence. There has been no response from Tsipras’ office or anyone in the government.

The charges were brought against Marinakis after a preliminary investigation that looked into financial transfers related to the financing of the tanker, a judiciary source told the news agency Reuters,, requesting anonymity.

Marinakis, who is also a media owner, accused the government of targeting him through friendly media, putting pressure on convicts to testify against him and accused Greek judges of doing the government’s bidding even though SYRIZA has gone after judges for not supporting Leftist agendas.

