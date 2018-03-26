ATHENS – His pledge to put a 75 percent on the rich in the scrap heap along with promises that not one house would be in the hands of banks, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ surrender to international creditors will instead remove tax exemptions for more than a million low-and-moderate income people, families and hit pensioners hard again.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader has repeatedly reneged on promises to reverse austerity measures as part of terms to get a third bailout for Greece, this one for 86 billion euros ($106.35 billion) he swore he would never nor accept but did both.

The new measures would lower the tax threshold as of 2020 but it could begin in 2019 if the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) takes part in the third rescue package as it did in the first two of 240 billion euros ($296.79 billion) that began in 2010. The three bailouts will expire in August this year.

The IMF said the threshold reduction needs to take place sooner because it believes the government can not reach a primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

That doesn’t include interest on the debt nor the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures and as the government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has slowed paying bills to make the economy look better than it is.

Besides a 35 percent cut in the tax discount, pensions will be cut again with some 1.1 million people losing the equivalent of two or three monthly benefits a year, taking cuts over the last eight years to 40-50 percent to satisfy the Quartet of the European Union-IMF-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism.

Most taxpayers will be forced to pay an average of 500 euros a year due to the reduction of the income tax discount: salary workers, pensioners and farmers will be hit again, Kathimerini said in a report on the coming changes.

The slashing of 650 euros ($803.82) per year from the tax discount, from 2,000 to 1,350 euros ($2473-$1669) for a family with two children will mean that their annual tax-free threshold drops from 8,864 ($10,962) to 5,905 euros ($7302) while the rich escape.

The tax changes mean that one million people below the tax-free ceiling will have to pay income tax for the first time, while pensioners with a monthly income of 1,250 euros ($1545) will see almost three monthly pensions disappear.

Other tax hikes will come through changing how how income is assessed compared to their assets. That means people who rent apartments will have to pay a tax on property they don’t own based on declared incomes and assets.