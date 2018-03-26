Tsipras Fires Away at Militant Turkey Before EU Showdown

As European Union leaders were set to face off March 26 in Varna, Bulgaria with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Turkey has to stop aggressive provocations in the Aegean.

Tsipras made the call during a visit to Psara, an islet northwest of Chios in the eastern Aegean, on the March 25, 1821 anniversary of Greek independence from Ottoman rule where he said Greece would defend itself if a conflict arose.

But with two Greek soldiers being held in Turkey and facing trial after they said they accidentally crossed the border March 2 during a storm, Tsipras would not say what his government was doing to get them back after saying it was up to the Turkish justice system to deal with them.

Erdogan though has insisted that Greece must extradite eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed July 2016 coup against him in which they said they took no part before fleeing in a helicopter. They are seeking asylum, which Tsipras opposes but as he said they will not be sent back, but with no guarantees.

Tsipras is urging the EU to stand up against Erdogan but the bloc is instead set to give him an additional 3 billion euros ($3.71 billion) to deal with Syrian refugees after promising Turkey 6 billion euros ($7.42 billion), faster-track entry into the EU and visa-free travel for its citizens as part of what is now a suspended refugee and migrant swap deal.

That has left 64,000 refugees and migrants in Greece, including 15,000 in Greece, seeking asylum after the EU shut its borders and said they are not welcome and reneged on pledges to help take some of the overload.

EU leaders and Tsipras were said to be reluctant to push Erdogan too hard, fearful he will let human traffickers open the floodgates again and send hordes to Greek islands while he’s been sending fighter jets and warships to violate Greek airspace and waters with no rebuke from the EU, the United States, United Nations or NATO, to which both belong.

The EU agreed to go ahead with the meeting in Bulgaria despite growing trepidations about Erdogan’s growing militaristic bent and calls from some of his advisors to take back Greek islands ceded away as part of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders.

With Turkey’s importance to NATO and its role in trying to stem the flow of refugees and migrants fleeing war and strife in the Middle East and Africa, and who go to Turkey in hopes of moving on to Europe, there is unease about putting pressure on Erdogan.

“I am looking with mixed feelings towards the Varna summit because the differences in views between the EU and Turkey are many,” said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who will represent the bloc along with European Council President Donald Tusk, the news agency Reuters said in a report about the critical meeting.

“It will be a frank and open debate, where we will not hide our differences but will seek to improve our cooperation,” Juncker told reporters, using delicate diplomatic language after a meeting in Brussels where they condemned Turkey for putting warships off Cyprus to block foreign energy vessels who are licensed to drill for oil and gas.

Trying to put the big differences aside, Turkey’s Minister for EU affairs, Omer Celik, said the meeting was “an important opportunity to move our relations forward” and that he expected “the same positive and constructive approach from the EU”.

There’s also continued concern about Erdogan cracking down on democracy and human rights and gaining near-dictatorial powers and shutting off media dissent, including the pressured sale of the country’s largest independent newspaper to his allies.

“The meeting in Varna is likely to be one of the last opportunities to maintain dialogue,” said Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose nation holds the EU’s rotating presidency.