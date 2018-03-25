EU Commissioner Avramopoulos Main Guest at USC Event on Migrant Crisis

LOS ANGELES – EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos is the main guest at the event Migration, Immigration and Globalization: The Crisis In Europe and the United States (USC Dornsife, USC Unruh Institute), organized by the University of South California, Monday, March 26, 2018.
USC President Max Nikias and Aristotle Tziampiris from the Department of International and European Studies Chair, University of Piraeus will also participate at the event as distinguished guests.
The event will broadcated live here: https://www.facebook.com/unruhins/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel
Follows the USC announcement:
665 Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90089
FEATURING DISTINGUISHED GUESTS:
RT. HON. GORDON BROWN
(Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom)
COMMISSIONER DIMITRIS AVRAMOPOULOS
(EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship)
WITH SPECIAL APPEARANCES BY:
C. L. Max Nikias: President, USC
Katherine Fleming: Provost, New York University
Michael Quick: Provost, USC
Lisa Benenson: Vice President of Communications and Strategy, Brennan Center for Justice
Aristotle Tziampiris: Department of International and European Studies Chair, University of Piraeus
Pamela DeLargy: Former Senior Advisor to the U.N. Special Representative for Migration
Ali Noorani: Executive Director, The National Immigration Forum
Amber Miller: Dean, USC Dornsife
Patrick Weil: Visiting Professor of Law and Senior Research Scholar in Law, Yale Law School
Bob Shrum: Director, USC Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics
Jacob Soll: University Professor of History and Accounting, USC
Steve Lamy: Vice Dean, USC Dornsife
Joel Benenson: Pollster, Founder and CEO, Benenson Strategy Group
Mickey Kaus: Journalist, Author, Kaus Files
Manuel Pastor: Director, Center for the Study of Immigrant Integration, USC