EU Commissioner Avramopoulos Main Guest at USC Event on Migrant Crisis

LOS ANGELES – EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos is the main guest at the event Migration, Immigration and Globalization: The Crisis In Europe and the United States (USC Dornsife, USC Unruh Institute), organized by the University of South California, Monday, March 26, 2018.

USC President Max Nikias and Aristotle Tziampiris from the Department of International and European Studies Chair, University of Piraeus will also participate at the event as distinguished guests.

The event will broadcated live here: https://www.facebook.com/unruhins/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

Follows the USC announcement:

665 Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90089

FEATURING DISTINGUISHED GUESTS:

RT. HON. GORDON BROWN

(Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom)

COMMISSIONER DIMITRIS AVRAMOPOULOS

(EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship)

WITH SPECIAL APPEARANCES BY:

C. L. Max Nikias: President, USC

Katherine Fleming: Provost, New York University

Michael Quick: Provost, USC

Lisa Benenson: Vice President of Communications and Strategy, Brennan Center for Justice

Aristotle Tziampiris: Department of International and European Studies Chair, University of Piraeus

Pamela DeLargy: Former Senior Advisor to the U.N. Special Representative for Migration

Ali Noorani: Executive Director, The National Immigration Forum

Amber Miller: Dean, USC Dornsife

Patrick Weil: Visiting Professor of Law and Senior Research Scholar in Law, Yale Law School

Bob Shrum: Director, USC Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics

Jacob Soll: University Professor of History and Accounting, USC

Steve Lamy: Vice Dean, USC Dornsife

Joel Benenson: Pollster, Founder and CEO, Benenson Strategy Group

Mickey Kaus: Journalist, Author, Kaus Files

Manuel Pastor: Director, Center for the Study of Immigrant Integration, USC