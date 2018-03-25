Greek American Community Honors Mitsotakis, and Itself

Ιt was one of those memorable events in the life of our Greek-American community.

An event that defines the community and reflects the state of the situation generally prevailing in the homeland.

The great hall of Manhattan’s illustrious Metropolitan Club was filled to capacity by fellow Greek Americans on March 15, not only from the New York Metropolitan area, but from all over the country.

They gathered to galvanize their support for Greece’s center-rightNew Democracy Party and its leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in what …