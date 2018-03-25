Obituaries in Greek-American Community

CHIRIGOS, PENNY

PITTSBURGH, PA (from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, published on Mar. 16) –Just after midnight on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at the age of 93, Penny peacefully passed away. Penny was born in Pittsburgh on March 27, 1924, as a first generation American to immigrant parents from Greece. She was preceded in death by her parents, Efterpi and Nicholas Cristodoulakos; and siblings, Chrissy Louis and George Christ. Penny leaves behind, Nick Chirigos, her husband of 71 years; daughter, Jeanne Antonuccio; son-in-law, Nick Antonuccio; son, Michael Chirigos; daughter-in-law, Bridget Chirigos; her sister, Julie Chergotis living in Florida; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Sherwood from Baltimore, Maryland. Penny has one granddaughter, Nicole Antonuccio and three grandsons, Jordan Chirigos married to Tamyra Chirigos, Mason Chirigos and Alex Chirigos, and many nieces, nephews, extended grandchildren, godchildren and very special friends. Penny began her life in Pittsburgh living in the East End and spent a lot of her time attending church services, Greek school and special events at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. St. Nick’s is where Penny met her husband, Nick and their courtship began. When Nick went to serve his country in WWII, Penny would ship chocolates to Nick to sweeten their friendship as she called herself the “Candyman’s Daughter” – her father being a Chocolatier. It must have worked, as they were married when Nick returned from service and their life together began. During their years in Pittsburgh they shared much time with family, Koumbari and their beloved “Poker Group” six couples who remained friends from their early 20s throughout their entire life. Penny was and remains the special wife, mother, Yiayia, Great Yiayia, aunt, sister, cousin, godmother and friend who always gave her love selflessly and unconditionally. To her family, she was the best. Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at John A. Freyvogel Sons, INC., Funeral Home, 4900 Centre Avenue in Shadyside, with a Trisagion service at 1p.m. Funeral Service on Monday, March 19 th at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral Building Fund.

CONOMOS, PENELOPE JOHN

SAN JOSE, CA (from the San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times,published on Mar. 14) –Penelope John Conomos March 25, 1910 – March 11, 2018. Resident of San Jose. Our cherished matriarch, Penelope John Conomos, beloved mother, treasured wife, doting grandmother, adored great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and the eighth wonder of the world, passed away with loved ones by her side on March 11, 2018 just two weeks shy of her 108th birthday. To her family, she was simply revered as “Yiayia.” Yiayia was born across the seas in the village of Agia Anastasia on the island of Kythera in Greece on March 25th, 1910. The youngest child of proud peasants Stamati and DamianiVernardou, her education came to an abrupt end at the age of 9 when her family could no longer afford shoes. So Yiayia spent the remainder of her childhood tending to the livestock and olive orchards.In 1931, she married John Alex Conomos, a former Greek soldier who fought against the Axis in WWI. After welcoming their first child, the young family sailed for America in what would be a life changing journey. After emigrating, Yiayia’s life became one of sacrifice, faith, and endurance. She worked diligently to adapt to American culture while still honoring the traditions of her homeland. After welcoming three more children, she instilled in them a deep appreciation for the value of education. She beamed when they earned their own advanced degrees. And after her children married, she celebrated the reaffirmation of life when new grandchildren were born. But her life was also one of great loss. Separated from her family in Greece and widowed at the age of 47, she remained eternally faithful to the memory of her husband for 70 years. And ultimately, she outlived three of her four children. Yet she met each tribulation with her usual grit and beautiful grace. She was fond of saying “such is the life” and believed that life was always to be celebrated despite its imperfections. Living on her own until the end, she never stopped tending to her garden, never ceased to laugh, and never met a “Whopper” she didn’t like. In her unfailing wisdom, she knew that the simplest things in life yielded the greatest joy. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Chrysanthy, and loving grandchildren Diana Prendergast, Penelope Condas, Penelope Benis, John Conomos, and Alexa Anderson, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Yiayia is now reunited in eternal peace with her beloved husband, John A. Conomos, and her cherished children DamianiConomos, Anastasia Condas, and Tasso John Conomos. Family and friends are invited to attend a Trisagion Service Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1260 Davis Street, San Jose. Funeral Service Friday, March 16, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at the above Church. Interment to follow at Mission City Memorial Park. Remembrances may be made in Penelope’s name St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (www.saintnicholas.org) or to the Kytherian Society of California (www.ksoca.com). You can also read about the life journey of Penelope Conomos at www.alexaconomos108.blogspot. com.

DEMOS, TOM N.

LORAIN, OH(from the Morning Journal,published on Mar. 15) –Tom N. Demos was 88 years old when he entered into eternal peace with God on March 8, 2018. He was born in Thisvi, Greece to parents Nicholas and Katerina Mastrodemos. He immigrated in 1951 to Lorain, Ohio. He was employed for 38 years by Ford Motor Company starting at the Lorain plant and then moving to Avon Lake. Longtime member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lorain, Ohio; the Ahepa and Theveon Societies. In his free time, he enjoyed attending & volunteering at many church events, gardening and traveling to spend time with his grandchildren. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Joanna; their son, Robert Demos; their daughter, Kathleen (Edward) Yoannides; and grandchildren, Jonathan Yoannides& Maximus Yoannides. From his previous marriage he has a son, Nicholas (Sharon) Demos; three grandchildren, Andrea Bullins, Rebecca Demos, Nate Demos; and three great-grandchildren Elijah, Audrey and Brielle Bullins. He is survived by his brother, Haralambos in Greece; and many cousins and godchildren. Besides his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by his brother, Meletios. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd, Lorain, until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Rev. Protopresbyter Michael C. Gulgas, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Twp. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd. Lorain, Ohio 44053. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.

ECONOMOU,VASILIKI KIKI

Marlborough, MA (from the MetroWest Daily News, published on Mar. 15) – Vasiliki Kiki (Mihopoulos) Economou, 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Framingham Union Hospital. Kiki was a beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, and a friend to all in the community. She moved to America in 1956 from Greece with her family and for Thirty Eight years proudly served the community as an owner of the Marlboro House of Pizza. Kiki was a loving, caring and a generous person who was a friend to all, loved by all and will be greatly missed. She was born in Epiros, Greece the daughter of the late Stavros and Anggiliki (Tsouvaras) Mihopoulos. She lived most of her life in Marlborough. She is survived by her son, Athanasios NasiEconomou, her grandchildren Vasiliki Kiki and Stavros Economou, Sister Melia Moschou, Brother Christos S. Mihopoulos and her nieces and nephews, Victoria, Spiro, Christos, and Anggiliki. Viewing hours will be held from 9:00am-10:00am on Monday, March 19th at Sts. Anargyroi Greek Church at 9 Central Street in Marlboro followed by a Funeral Service. Burial Service will then be held at Hope Cemetery at 119 Webster St. in Worcester, MA. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough, MA In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Sts. Anargyrio Greek Church in memory of Vasiliki Economou, P.O. Box 381, Marlborough, MA 01752.

HAMBESIS, PANAGIOTIS NIKOLAOS

VALPARAISO, IN (from the Northwest Indiana Times, published on Mar. 12) – Panagiotis “Peter” Nikolaos Hambesis, age 54, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Friday, March 9, 2018, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Aigio, Greece, Peter worked in the oil refinery industry as an Information Technology Specialist for many years. Peter enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting and had a love for animals and nature and mostly his family. He was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Peter is survived by his wife, Freda K. Hambesis (nee Kourtesis); son, Nikolaos Peter Hambesis; mother: PanagiotaHambesis; sister, Vicki (Andrew) Hambesis-Holevas; nieces: VasilikiHolevas, Panayiota and Maria Kyriakos and their father and brother-in-law, George Kyriakos; nephew and godson, Stamatis Moundoulas; father-in-law, Kostas Kourtesis; brother-in-law, Christopher Martino; sister-in-law, Irene (Yianni) Moundoulas. Peter was preceded in death by his father: Nikolaos Konstantinos Hambesis; sister, Maria Hambesis- Martino and mother-in-law, SevastiKourtesis. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 10:00 AM Directly at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. View directions and sign Peter’s online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 769-3322.

PATRONIS, VASO

WILSON BOROUGH, PA (from The Express Times, published on Mar. 1) – VasoPatronis, 88, of Wilson Borough, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Easton Hospital. Born March 20, 1929, in Hrisou-Evrytania, Greece, she was a daughter of the late Seraphim and Athena (Hrisikou) Karanikas. She and her husband, Konstantinos Patronis, were married 58 years. Vaso was a custodian for many years for the Wilson Area School District and was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilson Borough. Surviving with her husband, Konstantinos, are a son, George Patronis of Bethlehem Township; a brother, PavloKaranikas of Wilson Borough; two sisters, Kathy Pappas of Williams Township and AnthoulaPagousi of Greece; two granddaughters and a great-grandson. She was predeceased by two daughters, Niki Patronis and Sofia Brotzman, four brothers and two sisters. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilson Borough. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday in the church. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton, is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 319 S. 20th St., Easton, PA 18042. Offer online condolences at AshtonFuneralHome.com. Ashton Funeral Home 1337 Northampton St. Easton, PA 18042 (610) 253-4678.