One of the real overlooked treasures of trouble-wracked Greece, beset with so many woes it’s all you can to drown yourself in a beer, preferably a craft version made in the country by a company not owned by a foreign multinational conglomerate, is the revered Panathenaic Stadium, also called by the better name of Kallimarmaro, or “Beautiful Marble” which doesn’t do it justice.

It glows in the sunlight like a marble wonder, the only stadium in the world made entirely of …