Greek History: March 25

This day in 1821 marked the officially declared day that Greeks were in open revolt against the Ottomans, thereby sparking the Greek War of Independence. Contrary to popular belief, the war did not begin on the 25th of March but instead it began on February 21 with uprisings in the Danubian Principalities lead chiefly by Alexandros Ypsilantis. The failed revolt there gave way to the Maniotis of Peloponnesus to take up arms against the Ottomans almost a month later and that kickstarted the Panhellenic struggle for independence.

After the fall of the Byzantine Empire in 1453, the Ottomans controlled the Hellenistic world in its entirety except for the Ionian Islands, which were controlled by the Great Powers of the time alternatively. For nearly 400 years, the Ottomans ruled over the Greeks, granting them very limited rights and largely considered them to be inferior. The Greeks rose many times against the Turks but were defeated every time. Over the course of the Ottoman occupation of the Greek homeland, some Greeks left and moved to various parts of Europe. Once outside in more developed empires, they joined the Age of Enlightenment and saw the Ottoman occupation as a method of the Turks to destroy Greek culture and identity and replace it with their own. In 1814, a group of enlightened, wealthy Greeks met in Odessa, in what is now Ukraine, and created a society known as “Filiki Etairia” and the main mission was to create an independent Greek state. Some prominent members of the society were: Alexandros Ypsilantis (leader), Emmanuil Xanthos, Alexandros Mavrokordatos, and Germanos III of Patras. These Greeks along with people such as Ioannis Kapodistrias, Lord Byron of the United Kingdom, Dionysios Solomos, and painting by French master painter Eugene Delacroix deeply moved common Europeans to the plight of the Greeks and without their support the revolution surely would have failed to materialize.

When the dust had settle on the planning stages of the revolution, Ypsilantis had failed to rise all Christians against the Ottomans but the Ottomans retaliated and committed mass atrocities against their Christian, and particularly Greek Orthodox, subjects. They looted and destroyed many Greek businesses and churches and the most recognizable atrocity of the period was committed when the Ottomans executed Orthodox Patriarch Gregory V on April 22, 1821, despite the Patriarch condemning the Greek uprising as a disturbance of the peace in the empire. The Sultan’s barbaric order to execute Gregory V sparked mass support for the Greek cause throughout Christian Europe.

The Greek War of Independence officially lasted for just over eight and a half years. In that time, heroes were created out of the struggle for freedom namely:Theodoros Kolokotronis, Daskalina Bouboulina, Georgios Karaiskakis, Papaflessas, Constantinos Kanaris, Andreas Miaoulis and Markos Botsaris. The vast majority of fighting was done on the Peloponnesus peninsula with fighting also taking place in the seas surrounding it and southern mainland Greece.

Greeks, despite being outgunned and fighting against seasoned Ottoman soldiers who recruited help from Libya and Egypt as well, against all odds achieved independence from the Ottoman Empire formally in 1832. At that point the Kingdom of Greece consisted of Peloponnesus, the Cyclades islands, Steria Ellada (Central Greece), and Ditiki Ellada (Western Greece). The outcome of the long struggle for freedom was an independent Greek state that continues to stand to this day. Without the Greek Diaspora, the Greek War of Independence surely would have failed and the Diaspora continues to play an absolutely critical role in the welfare of Greece today.

March 29:

On this day in 1870, Captain Pavlos Melas, famed Greek military officer, was born in Marseille, France. He was the son of Epirot merchant Michalis Melas and Eleni Voutsina who was herself descended from generations of merchants from Odessa, Ukraine. The family moved to Athens in 1874 at a time when the fervor of nationalism generated by the “Megali Idea” was becoming stronger and stronger. Pavlos Melas’ father believed strongly in the unification of all Greek populations under a common bordered Greek state and spent significant portions of the family’s wealth to this end. The young Pavlos was surrounded by patriotic, deeply held convictions of a greater Greece and took these ideals with him for the rest of his life.

Melas attended the Hellenic Army Academy (Evelpidon) and graduated in 1891 as a Second Lieutenant. At the same time he met Natalia Dragoumi, daughter of future Prime Minister Stefanos Dragoumis, and they found they shared the same ideals and fervent nationalism. They dated for a short period of time and wed in 1892 and had two children together: Michalis and Zoi.

In 1897 there was an utterly disastrous attempt at an uprising by the Greeks and Pavlos Melas wanted to get involved in the action. By the time he was organized into a unit and properly outfitted the small rebellion in Northern Greece was put down decidedly by the Ottomans and so Melas had to bide his time to get involved in the liberation of the rest of Greece. He got his chance three years later in 1900 when he joined a society dedicated to the liberation of Macedonia from the Ottoman Empire and having it join Greece.

Melas began launching missions into Macedonia with groups of no more than 35 to 40 men and raided military outposts important to Ottoman forces and their allied Bulgarian troops. In July 1904 Melas used an alias “Captain Mikis Zezas” with his unit of men to fight against the Bulgarians and the Turks but was killed after he wastotally surrounded by Turkish forces in the village of Statista. Melas’ selfless actions and heroic bravery in the face of a much larger, and better equipped enemy earned him a place amongst Greece’s most beloved war heroes. He became a martyr for the Macedonian struggle for independence and following his death, Greece intensified its efforts to get Macedonia back with that goal being achieved following the Balkan Wars when Macedonia became a part of Greece. Without Melas and his bands of armed men continually harassing and assessing the military situation in Macedonia, the Macedonian struggle for freedom and enosis with Greece would’ve likely continued for many more years than it did. The village where he was killed was renamed Melas in his honor.