Going on in Our Community

MARCH 24

ASTORIA – The Parade and Cultural Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York presents Greek Opera and the Greek Revolution, featuring arias from two major works regarding the Greek Revolution by Pavlos Karrer (1829-1896), “Markos Botsaris” (1860) and “Frossini” (1868), at the Stathakion Center in Astoria, on Saturday, Mar. 24, 5:30 PM. Free admission. For VIP seating: rsvp@hellenicsocieties.org. More info: www.hellenicsocieties.org or 718-204-6500.

SOMERVILLE, MA – Dormition Of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church invites everyone to the Celebration of Greek Independence Day at Somerville City Hall, 93 Highland Avenue in Somerville, on Saturday, Mar. 24, 11 AM- 1 PM. Everyone must attend!

MARCH 25

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Greek Independence Parade takes place on Sunday, Mar. 25. Formation Time: 1 PM; Starting Time: 2 PM. Starting Point: 17th and Parkway in Philadelphia. Reviewing Stand: On Parkway prior to Art Museum Drive. Inclement Weather Number: 856-665-2085. More information is available online at: hellenicfed.org.

UPPER DARBY, PA – The Greek Independence Reception & Dance Performances at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 229 Powell Lane in Upper Darby on Sunday, Mar. 25, 4:30 PM. More information is available online at: hellenicfed.org.

BOSTON, MA – Lecture on Bostonian Philhellene Samuel Gridley Howe by Professor PetrosVamvakas of Emmanuel College at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston, 86 Beacon Street, on Sunday, Mar. 25, 5-7 PM. The evening will feature musicians of the ALEA III ensemble in works by Nikos Skalkottas and traditional Greek music. Please RSVP by Friday, Mar. 22 at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSezp-yqymUknEky6U9OQKxQpP-YRSox7YBKb46biPKdSNZkOg/viewform. Phone: 617-523-0100.

MARCH 26

MANHATTAN – On Monday, Mar. 26, 6 PM, AHEPA District 6 (New York State) and Delphi Chapter 25, in an event sponsored by EMBCA, invite you to the first Seraphim Canoutas Lecture: “We are all Greeks”: March 25, 1821 – Hellenes and Philhellenes in the War of Independence at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51st St. in Midtown Manhattan. Please visit www.embca.com for details.

MARCH 27

MANHATTAN – The Association of Greek American Professional Women (AGAPW) invites you to its signature annual “Greek American Woman of the Year” Award Gala, honoring Mrs. IoannaGiannopoulou, Director of Operations, CosmosFM Hellenic Public Radio, on Tuesday, Mar. 27, 7-9 PM, at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan. Please visit www.agapw.org/site/ for details.

EDISON, NJ – The Greek American Chamber of Commerce invites you on Tuesday, Mar. 27, 6:30 PM to a discussion on Strategies and Habits That Help Achieve Success with Paul Kalamaras, Executive VP & Chief Retail Officer, Investors Bank, at LouCas Restaurant in Edison, NJ. Kalamaras will share his knowledge and stories from various strategies and habits that help him achieve individual and business success. Please visit www.greekamericanchamber.com for details.

MARCH 29

MANHATTAN – The Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) invites you to its The State of NYC Development, Design & Construction – 2018 Spring Panel Discussion at the Russian Tea Room in Manhattan on Thursday, Mar. 29, 6 PM. Please visit www.embca.com for details.

MARCH 30

BOSTON – Odyssey: A Grand Tasting & Exploration of Greek Wines takes place on Friday, Mar. 30, 5- 8 PM at Post 390 Restaurant, 406 Stuart Street in Boston. 100% of Ticket Sales will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. Take the opportunity to support a great cause and experience the sights, sounds and tastes of Greece. Attendees at the tasting will tour the three main wine producing regions: The Islands, the Peloponnese, and Northern Greece. Odyssey is hosted by George Spiliadis, son of noted Milosrestauranteur Costas Spiliadis. Tickets: $50with 100% of the ticket sales to be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. Toregister for this event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-tasting-for-a-cause-boys-and-girls-clubs-of-boston-boston-tickets-43371024903.

MARCH 31

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Cultural Division presents the theatrical concert Ton Athanaton) with the Pancyprian Choir and Actors of NY at Petros Patrides Cultural Center at St. Demetrios School in Astoria on Saturday, Mar. 31. Please contact 718-440-8799 or info@fcaousa.org for details.

BROOKLINE, MA – The Maliotis Cultural Center,50 Goddard Avenue in Brookline, on Saturday, Mar. 31,7 PM, presents: “A Musical Journey to Asia Minor” performed by Pharos Ensemble, members: Eirini Tornesaki (Vocals), Vasilis Kostas (Laouto), LaythSidiq (Violin), Panos Aivazidis (Qanun), George Lernis (Percussion). Reserve the tickets by phone: 781-964-5014 or 617-733-0269, purchased at the door: $30 for general admission, $15 for students.