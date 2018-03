Seafood is a healthy option for protein and a vital part of the Greek diet. Seafood Orzo or Yiouvetsi Thalassinon is cooked with kritharaki or orzo pasta and sauce and can be made with various types of seafood. Shrimp can be used on its own or along with mussels and scallops. Add your favorites and enjoy.

Shrimp Orzo/ Yiouvetsi me Garides

2 pounds large shrimp, shelled and deveined, reserve shells for stock

4 cups water

1/3 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 medium-large onions, …