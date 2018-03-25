Before Summit Showdown, Turkey Rips Greece, Cyprus, EU

With a showdown set for a crucial meeting in Bulgaria on March 25, Turkey fired a shot across the bow of the European Union, condemning its denouncement of stepped-up provocations in the Aegean and aggression against Greece and Cyprus.

Pushed by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – with Turkey keeping hostage two Greek soldiers who said they accidentally strayed across the border during a storm – a meeting of EU officials in Brussels led to a statement criticizing Turkey for “continued illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea,” ramping up tensions after Turkish warships have kept up a blockade of Cyprus, preventing an Italian company drill rig from reaching waters where it is licensed to explore for oil and gas.

Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would send in an energy exploration rig to challenge foreign companies looking offshore, including from the United States and France.

“Such wordings solely based on the Greek Cypriot and Greek claims are unacceptable and create an opportunity for some other countries to hide behind them as well,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the EU can’t be objective over Cyprus – a member of the bloc that Turkey wants to join.

Turkey’s EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said on Twitter on European Council conclusions: “When solidarity takes over legality and equity, then no one can talk about legitimacy. Solidarity is meaningful only when it is legitimate,” Al Jazeera reported.

Turkey has unlawfully occupied the northern third of Cyprus since a 1974 invasion and Erdogan has ratcheted up tensions in the wake of the July, 2017 collapse of reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

Turkish officials have also continued to taunt Greece and criticized Tsipras’ government and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL).

The European Council, made up of leaders of the 28 countries, issued a statement of “grave concern,” as the EU has no army and no power to make Turkey do anything with Erdogan increasingly getting bolder after his hopes of entering the bloc have started to slide away in the face of opposition from Germany and France.

Despite the provocations from Turkey against EU countries, the meeting set for Varna, Bulgaria was set to continue and will include EU President Donald Tusk, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker EU and Erdogan.