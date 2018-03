Judge Nicholas Tsoucalas, who passed away on March 22, was a big man in many ways. Big in size, big in prominence, and big in heart. I knew him for most of my life. He and I were second cousins, once removed (“deuterotrita exadelphia,” as they say in Greek).

IN CHILDHOOD

I had met his father, George, even earlier. He helped out a great deal at the parish where I grew up, St. Spyridon in Upper Manhattan’s neighborhood of …