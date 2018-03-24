Enthronement of Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago (Video)

CHICAGO, IL – The new Metropolitan of Chicago is being enthroned at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation in Chicago (1017 N LaSalle Dr.). The enthronement service started at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

On Sunday, March 25, 2018, as the Chicago Cathedral celebrates the great feast of the Annunciation, Metropolitan Nathanael will celebrate his first Divine Liturgy.

The service is being live streamed via the website of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation at https://annunciationcathedralchicago.org/video or via the player below: