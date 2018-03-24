Exxon Mobil’s Med Surveyor Completes Research in Cyprus’ EEZ

By ANA March 24, 2018

FILE - Qatar Petroleum chief executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, left, ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Andrew Swiger, center, and Cyprus' Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, right, attend a signing ceremony at the Presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA (ANA/A. Viketos) – Exxon Mobil’s research vessel Med Surveyor returned to Limassol Port on Friday, after completing its mission on Block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

The ship arrived in Cyprus on March 15 and has been conducting environmental research. A second ship charted by the American oil giant, Ocean Investigator, is exoected to sail to the same area soon for archaeological research.

Research is conducted in field 7 of Block 10, for which Cyprus has issued a NAVTEX until April 20.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *