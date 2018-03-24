Exxon Mobil’s Med Surveyor Completes Research in Cyprus’ EEZ

NICOSIA (ANA/A. Viketos) – Exxon Mobil’s research vessel Med Surveyor returned to Limassol Port on Friday, after completing its mission on Block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

The ship arrived in Cyprus on March 15 and has been conducting environmental research. A second ship charted by the American oil giant, Ocean Investigator, is exoected to sail to the same area soon for archaeological research.

Research is conducted in field 7 of Block 10, for which Cyprus has issued a NAVTEX until April 20.