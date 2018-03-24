Traffic to be Disrupted on Weekend for Independence Day Parades

By ANA March 24, 2018

School students and other youth associations march during the annual students parade, Athens March 24, 2018. (Photoby Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Streets in central Athens will be closed off to traffic over the weekend due to the military and student parades organized to celebrate the start of Greece’s War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire on March 25, 1821.

Traffic and parking will gradually be banned around Karaiskaki square, Lenorman street, Kallirois street, (Omonia square (Sunday), Pireos street (Sunday), Athinas street (Sunday), Vassilisis Amalias and Vassilisis Sofias avenues, Syntagma square, Panepistimiou and Stadiou streets, Vassilisis Olgas, Syngrou avenue, Ermou street (Sunday), Irodou Attikou (Sunday) and sections of Lycavittou.

Public transport will divert their routes accordingly.

