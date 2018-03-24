Merkel, Macron Express Concern about Turkey’s Stance Towards Greece, Cyprus

BRUSSELS – The European Council has expressed its concern about the situation in Syria’s Afrin, the recent developments in Cyprus and the two Greek soldiers detained in Turkey, German Chancellor Angela Markel said on Friday in joint statements with French President Emmanuel Macron to the press, after the EU summit in Brussels.

In the same tone, Macron said EU leaders discussed Turkey ahead of the meeting in Varna on March 26, and expressed their concern about the country’s actions concerning Cyprus’ territorial waters and the Aegean.

He also said the EU is concerned about Turkey’s invasion in Afrin, stressing it constitutes a “blatant violation” of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2401 which demanded a cease of hostilities for at least 30 consecutive days in Syria.