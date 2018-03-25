Archbishop Demetrios will Ask Leadership 100, Faith, for $10 Million Loan

BOSTON, MA – Following a strong reaction generated throughout the Greek-American community after The National Herald revealed that the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America planned to incur a $10 million bank loan and use the two buildings in Manhattan that comprise its headquarters as collateral, the Archdiocese is now exploring other methods of obtaining the money.

Specifically, the issue of a loan was recently discussed at meetings of the Archdiocese’s Eparchial Synod and Executive Council, where it was said Archbishop Demetrios …