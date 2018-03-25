Archbishop Demetrios will Ask Leadership 100, Faith, for $10 Million Loan

BOSTON, MA – Following a strong reaction generated throughout the Greek-American community after The National Herald revealed that the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America planned to incur a $10 million bank loan and use the two buildings in Manhattan that comprise its headquarters as collateral, the Archdiocese is now exploring other methods of obtaining the money.
Specifically, the issue of a loan was recently discussed at meetings of the Archdiocese’s Eparchial Synod and Executive Council, where it was said Archbishop Demetrios …
3 Comments
Why would either orgnization be so stupid to make that loan? We ( the faithful laity ) are still waiting to hear the truth as to past mismanagement – not blanket statements about new protocols and things are better. Be honest, be transparent, be humble and then we can forgive ( and loan ). Until then this L100 member votes no
like an addict asking for drugs to help them kick their habit?
This is a true flim flam , worthy of Bernie Maddoff and other admirable Manhattanites, some of whom wear clergy collars. Pay me once for Faith and/or L100, pay me twice through the parish extortion fees, and after that pay me again via a “loan” that no bank would take without violating federal banking laws, This is worthy of a Scorsese film. DeNiro can play Demetrios, DiCaprio can pick his role, and we can play ourselves. The gullible “marks”. Working title is: My Big Fat Greek Sting. Produced by Patriarchal Films. Opens this summer in a theatre near you.