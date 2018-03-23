Dr. Elli Papaemmanuil Honored with Dr. Mary Kalopathakes Award

By Demetris Tsakas March 23, 2018

Dr. Spyros Mezitis, Dr. Helen Gouzoulis Koutsos, Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis - Valasiadis, Dr. Eugenia Gianos, Prof. Paraskevi Martzavou, honoree Dr. Elli Papaemmanuil, Dr. George Liakeas, Dr. Panagiota Andreopoulou, and Dr. Marinos Petratos. (Photo by ΤΝΗ/Costas Bej)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) on March 22 held its 8th AnnualDr. Mary Kalopothakes Symposium at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan honoring honor Distinguished Female Physician of the Year, Dr. Elli Papaemmanuil.

As the Symposium’s keynote speaker Dr.Papaemmanuil, spoke about the progress made in the last six decades in genetics and focused on the research on the cancer genome currently being conducted at the Elli Papaemmanuil Lab,named after the honoree, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer …

