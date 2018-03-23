Annual Raising of the Greek Flag Event at Daley Plaza in Chicago (Video)

CHICAGO, IL – An impressive crowd attended the Annual Raising of the Greek Flag and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Richard J. Daley Center Plaza in Downtown Chicago on March 22. The Consul General of Greece in Chicago Polyxeni Petropoulou, Father Chrysanthos Kerkeres, and hundreds of members of the community and the Greek Orthodox faithful of the City of Chicago participated in this yearly Greek Independence event hosted by the Federation of Hellenic American Organizations of Illinois- ENOSIS, in honor of the Hellenes and Philhellenes who gave their lives for Freedom. Louis Palivos, a member of the host organization, was among the speakers at the event celebrating Greek Independence.

