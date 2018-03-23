Letter to the Editor: On Gun Control

To the Editor:

There seems to be a lot of controversy over gun control every time we have a school shooting(s). It seems to me that the real issue of school safety is being ignored with each school shooting. There always is a real push for gun control and no one can agree on what to do about it, then gradually everything is forgotten, until the next shooting with no real school safety accomplished.

It also seems to me that real school safety would be accomplished by installing a metal detector at each entrance the students use. Then if the detector is executed, a set of safety doors ahead of the detector would immediately close along with a set of doors behind the detector, thus trapping the shooter. An alarm would be set off in appropriate areas such as principal’s office, the police department and/or security officers’ area (if there is one).

I believe that with the students and public having knowledge of this security system being in place, it could act as a deterrent to anyone thinking of entering such a school.

I believe the President could possibly authorize this system and all costs for all schools, colleges and universities by executive order just as other presidents have authorized spending,(with a mechanism for repayment if, or as necessary).

Clifton Brusso

Laurium, MI