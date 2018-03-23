EU Tells Turkey Back Off Cyprus, Recognize Cyprus

BRUSSELS – With Turkish warships blocking Cypriot waters from foreign energy companies licensed to drill for oil and gas, European Union leaders meeting in the bloc’s capital called for it to stop and for recognition of the island by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has unlawfully occupied the northern third since a 1974 invasion and Erdogan, in the wake of collapsed reunification talks last year, sent warships into Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), part of which Turkey also claims.

Turkey – which wants to join the EU to which Cyprus belongs – refuses to recognize the legitimate government, bars Cypriot ships and planes, and has demanded a share in any potentially lucrative finds of energy while insisting Turkish-Cypriots also share in

“The European Council strongly condemns Turkey`s continued illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea and underlines its full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece,” said the final text of the European Council’s statement, the Cyprus Mail said.

Without an army, the EU takes to issuing press releases of various concerns, grave, deep, etc. as it otherwise has little leverage even though it could further stymie Turkey’s entry hopes that were dashed when Germany and France said accession talks should halt.

“Recalling its conclusions of October 2014 and the declaration of 21 September 2005, the European Council urgently calls on Turkey to cease these actions and respect the sovereign rights of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with EU and international law,” the EU statement said.

“In this context, it recalls Turkey’s obligation to respect international law and good neighborly relations, and normalize relations with all EU member states including the Republic of Cyprus,” it added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry responded with a blast back. “The statement that was issued contained unacceptable comments against our country that serve the interests of Greece and the Greek Cypriots,” spokesman Hami Aksoy was quoted by Agence France-Presse as telling reporters.

Earlier in the day and ahead of the summit, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades met the President of the European Council Donald Tusk to discuss Turkey’s belligerence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The EU tries to walk a fine line with Turkey, speaking out during tense moments but backing off later as it needs that country’s cooperation in not letting refugees and migrants who went there after fleeing war and strife in the Middle East to get to Greek islands and try to reach more prosperous European countries before the borders were shut to them.