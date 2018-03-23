Syrian Refugee Sets Himself on Fire at Lesbos Detention Center

A 26-year old Syrian man set himself on fire at an overwhelmed refugee camp on the Aegean island of Lesbos on March 22, but was only slightly burned and treated at a local hospital.

Local media reports said the man, whose name was not given, was one of thousands being kept in the Moria center, a former military base on a hilltop where activists and media have portrayed conditions as abysmal and overrun with people, feces, garbage and too-few services to handle the numbers.

There are some 15,000 refugees and migrants on Greek islands near the coast of Turkey, which has let human traffickers send them during a suspended European Union swap deal that has seen only a relative handful returned and left most in Greece to seek asylum after Europe closed its borders to them.

The refugees and migrants had fled war and strife and economic hardships in the Middle East, especially Syria’s long-running civil war with Greek authorities anxious the number of arrivals, that had slowed almost to a stop after the EU-Turkey deal, will step up with more trouble in Syria and warmer weather making people risk taking the perilous journey to Greek islands.

At least 5,000 refugees and migrants are living in Moria and another camp on the island, more than their 3,000 capacity, awaiting for months for word on their future, the news agency Reuter said in a report on the incident.

There are some 64,000 refugees and migrants stuck in Greece, about 50,000 in mainland camps and centers and some have been stuck for two years, waiting for decisions on asylum with violence and trouble breaking repeatedly in island camps.

Lesbos was the first destination of choice for nearly one million refugees and migrants coming to Europe since 2015 Europe before the swap deal, the closing of the borders and with the EU reneging on promises to help disperse the overload among other countries.

Under the deal, migrants arriving on Greek islands must be returned to Turkey unless they qualify for asylum but processing papers can take months and protests over delays are common.

About a dozen asylum seekers were treated after clashes with police in Moria and about 200 women and children were evacuated to a nearby warehouse last week.