Mitsotakis Tells Turkey: Release Two Greek Soldiers

BRUSSELS – Speaking from the European Union capital, Greece’s major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis repeated his call for Turkey to return two Greek soldiers being held after accidentally crossing the border during a storm while on patrol near an area where Turkey lets refugees and migrants try to sneak across into Greece.

With Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras at a loss how to get them back, first saying it was up to the Turkish justice system to decide their fate – then asking the EU to intervene and help – it’s been Mitsotakis who’s been the most vocal in urging their release.

Mitsotakis repeated the same call he had made while touring the United States and this time did it after leaving a European Peoples Party (EPP) meeting of the EU’s center-right major parties, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

“An insignificant border incident has been transformed into a problematic situation between two countries, threatening the status quo of the past decades, as well as the mutual rapprochement of the two people,” he said.

Despite tension between the two countries, and with worries Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been stepping up provocations, will use the Greek soldiers as bargaining chips to force the return of eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing a failed coup against him, a coming EU-Turkey meeting in Bulgaria is still on.

The Turkish soldiers said they didn’t take part in the failed coup in July, 2016 but fled for their lives and Greece’s highest court has barred their extradition, saying their lives would be in danger.

Tsipras, reportedly fearful Erdogan would unleash more refugees and migrants on nearby Greek islands off the Turkish coast, opposes asylum for the Turkish soldiers but said they wouldn’t be extradited although some SYRIZA ministers said they are guilty and should be sent back to keep peace with Erdogan.

Previous incidents of soldiers between the countries accidentally crossing the border had been resolved at lower levels in a matter of hours but Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition led by SYRIZA, said they are hostage, a term that rankled Tsipras, who didn’t want to make waves.