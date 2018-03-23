In Skopje, Greece, FYROM Foreign Ministers Talk Name Feud End

After taking the first direct flight from Athens to Skopje, the capital of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in 12 years, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias met his counterpart to discuss how to end a long-running battle between the countries over a new composite name for Greece’s Balkan neighbor.

Anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras wants to let FYROM keep the name Macedonia – that of an abutting ancient Greek province – and pave its way into NATO and the European Union, a path that has been blocked by Greek vetoes over bickering for the last 26 years.

It was a then-New Democracy Administration in 1992 which gave away the name in what was supposed to be a temporary acronym until a permanent name could be agreed but Greece was upset when FYROM claimed Greek lands, territories, history and culture.

Despite surveys showing 68 percent of Greeks don’t want FYROM to be able to keep Macedonia in its new name, and two massive protests in Thessaloniki – which FYROM claims – and in Athens, Tsipras said he’s determined to do it.

He’s been pressed by United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who’s been trying for two decades to find a solution and just resumed talks after a three-year break amid speculation America wants to bring FYROM into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

The countries are trading proposals over a new composite name and Greece – with 140 countries already calling FYROM by Macedonia – has essentially conceded it host its case although it could continue to keep a NATO and EU veto but Tsipras said he won’t.

Greece has agreed with proposals from Nimetz for five names with qualifiers: Northern, Upper, New, Vardar or Macedonia-Skopje amid speculation the US is keen to get FYROM into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests.

But with both sides, and Nimetz, seeming to grease the skids for a quick resolution, despite massive rallies in both countries against a prospective deal, the talks have slowed although FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who removed the name of Alexander the Great – the Greek conqueror claimed by his country – from the international airport and national highway and took down a statue of him.

The new obstacle is his refusal to change his country’s Constitution which makes irredentist claims on Greek territories, history and culture, which is too much even for SYRIZA to accept.