Maloney Introduces House Resolution Urging Decision on FYROM Naming Dispute

By TNH Staff March 22, 2018

Rep. Carolyn Maloney at the rally for Macedonia in New York City where she announced she would introduce the resolution to solve the naming dispute. Photo by Costas Bej

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, on March 22 introduced a House Resolution calling for a fair and mutually agreed-upon name for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, or FYROM, according to U.S. foreign policy priorities.

She said, “I have long advocated for a permanent name for FYROM that respects the significance of Macedonia to Hellenic history and culture. Recent demonstrations in Greece illustrate a persistent pressure to bring this issue to an overdue resolution. I am heartened by reports that negotiations between Athens and Skopje are progressing and hope a fair settlement can be reached. Finding a historically accurate, mutually agreed-upon name for FYROM is in the best interest for all in the region. I am calling on Congress to pass my resolution urging the two countries to come to a fair and mutually agreed-upon name for FYROM in front of the United Nations.”

