Maloney Introduces House Resolution Urging Decision on FYROM Naming Dispute

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, on March 22 introduced a House Resolution calling for a fair and mutually agreed-upon name for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, or FYROM, according to U.S. foreign policy priorities.

She said, “I have long advocated for a permanent name for FYROM that respects the significance of Macedonia to Hellenic history and culture. Recent demonstrations in Greece illustrate a persistent pressure to bring this issue to an overdue resolution. I am heartened by reports that negotiations between Athens and Skopje are progressing and hope a fair settlement can be reached. Finding a historically accurate, mutually agreed-upon name for FYROM is in the best interest for all in the region. I am calling on Congress to pass my resolution urging the two countries to come to a fair and mutually agreed-upon name for FYROM in front of the United Nations.”