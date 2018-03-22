Soul of Greece Radio Host Oscar Papanastasiou Dies at 89

LYNN, MA – Oscar Papanastasiou, who for more than half a century hosted the Greek language radio show Soul of Greece, died on March 15 at age 89. His beloved wife, Pauline (Chepes), predeceased him.

He was born in Athens to Spyros and Claire (Koblet), but lived in Lynn, MA most of his life.

A Sun Life of Canada insurance agent for 40 years and a fixture in the Greek community for many more, Oscar produced, directed and hosted Soul of Greece for over 50 years. He and Pauline also owned and operated The Greek Favor Shop in Lynn. A member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lynn, Papanastasiou taught Greek School in the Community Center for nearly 20 years. He was a member of AHEPA and was past-president of the Athenian-Piraeuian Association. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, but mostly spending time with his family.

Predeceased by his son Spiro, he was the devoted father of John (Stefanie), Angelo, and Claire; the grandfather of Kristina (Jason) Gilpatrick, Stephanie, Nicholas, Alaina (Noam) Ron, Evan, Lucca, and Noah; great-grandfather of Tessa Strong, and uncle to several nieces and nephews. His brothers Anastasios and Angelo Papanastasiou also predeceased him.

The funeral was scheduled for March 19 at St. George with interment at Pine Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 South Common Street, Lynn, MA 01902.