Outraged Former Premier Samaras Won’t Testify Before Novartis Committee

ATHENS – Former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said he won’t go before a government-controlled parliamentary committee looking into a prosecutor’s report claiming he and nine other rivals to the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA took bribes to help the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis fix prices.

Samaras, who was head of the New Democracy Conservatives and his former partner in a coalition, then-Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos of the now-defunct PASOK Socialists, has sued to force the release of the names of three secret witnesses.

Using the country’s whistleblower law that provides them anonymity and protection, they have reportedly said the 10 politicians took up to 50 million euros ($61.63 million) from Novartis although the prosecutors were said to be struggling to find any evidence.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the committee, leftist SYRIZA MP Theodoros Dritas, Samaras said that he has “no intention” of attending a scheduled session on March 26 and as all the lawmakers from rival parties boycotted an earlier meeting in protest.

Samaras said he won’t take part in “party tricks and ploys that constitute yet another link in what is essentially a cover-up of a plot against me… organized and carried out by the well-known, ridiculous gang,” said Kathimerini.

Samaras added that he reserves his right to express his opinion, “in the case that you come to the real crux of the case after the witness testimony,” as he and the other targets said the case was a manufactured fraud designed to get opponents of Tsipras, who has plummeted in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises.

The list includes Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, who has disputed rosy government economic estimates and New Democracy’s Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European Commissioner overseeing refugees and migrants, with SYRIZA under fire for conditions in detention centers and camps on overwhelmed Greek islands.

Former Health Minister Andreas Loverdos, who served under PASOK, also said he won’t testify increasing the likelihood none of those named might appear, leaving the committee with no one to question.

In a letter to the committee Chairman, Loverdos said, “Following your refusal to invite the hooded pseudo-witnesses – whose testimony has been cited by the government centrally and at its upper echelons and is still cited for the so-called substantiation of despicable slander – the ruling majority’s clear intention to defame its political opponents and then to immediately cover up the case has become evident on a national level,” the state’s Athens-Macedonia news agency ANA-MPA reported.