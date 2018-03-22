Tax-Free Greek Shipping Tycoons Step Up Rule of the Waves

ATHENS – With a fleet estimated at nearly $100 billion – and essentially tax-free in their homeland – Greek shipping tycoons have stepped up worldwide dominance in the market, with 16.4 percent of the global total in terms of deadweight tonnage (DWT).

That was according to new data from IHS Markit processed by the London-based Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

The Greek-controlled fleet also had 13.8 percent of the world market in gross tonnage (DT) and has 7.6 percent of all the vessels and has continued to prosper during their country’s eight-year-long economic crisis in which they’ve been criticized for doing too little to help.

The development shows that Greek shipping companies and owners acquired larger vessels, with 26.4 percent of the world tanker fleet and 16.2 percent of the bulkers.

In total, 4,148 vessels above 1,000 GT,, of all types of categories, comprise the Greek-controlled fleet with a total transport capacity of 341.92 million DWT and 199.28 million GT.

Despite their growing size they have cut back again on how many ships are registered in Greece, switching another 24 to foreign flags of convenience to avoid taxes and labor regulations in Greece although they said they make voluntary payments.

Despite their vast wealth, they remain largely behind the scenes in Greece where they have furiously fought attempts to be taxed and warned they would leave if any government tried to make them do so, squelching Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ vow to “Crush the oligarchy” and tax the rich.

The estimate showed that $36 billion of the total is in tankers, $35.75 billion dry-bulk carriers and $13.5 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, Kathimerini said in a report on the survey, adding that the fleet however has heavy borrowing liabilities of more than half the ships’ worth.

“The strong commitment of Greek shipowners in the global shipping markets appears unlikely to change, while others, such as Germany, are liquidating assets. The trend in Chinese ownership is rising as state-owned companies are consolidating and placing new orders. This is a reminder that there are always new suitors for the throne of maximum market value,” VesselsValue said.

The merchant fleet that Greek shipowners control amounts to 4,574 ships, of which 50 percent comprises large dry-bulk carriers, 33 percent tankers and 9 percent container ships.

The Greek-owned fleet also includes 75 LNG carriers, 144 liquefied petroleum gas carriers, another 133 small dry-bulk carriers, plus many other vessels utilized by the offshore hydrocarbon drilling industry.

Figures released by Petrofin Research show the tycoons added another 51 ships in 2017, taking their total to 5,230 from the previous year.

Tonnage tax in Greece exempts the individual and corporate ship owners from income tax liabilities on the profits derived from operating Greek and foreign flagged registered vessels. Domestic shipping companies which operate or manage vessels flying Greek of foreign flags enjoy an exemption from taxes, duties, levies and withholding tax on the distribution of profits or dividends.

In 2015, Greece’s statistics office said shipping contributed around $9 billion – or 4 percent – of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). When you include related business, the industry said, the figure jumps to 7.5 percent of GDP, or about $17 billion a year. Deep-sea shipping and related trades employ more than 192,000 people, it says. That’s 4 percent of all Greek workers.

But a Reuters analysis of corporate filings and economic data suggested shipping’s heroic role in Greece’s economy is largely a myth because the shipowners include in their statistics billions of dollars which never actually enter the Greek economy.

If Greece counted only payments to Greek companies and individuals – as other countries do – the deep-sea shipping industry’s contribution would be equivalent to around 1 percent of GDP.

Some 56 percent of Greece’s shipowners, who proclaim to love their country, would move their headquarters abroad if they could more money elsewhere.

That was the finding of a survey by the international auditing company Ernst & Young entitled Repositioning Greece as a Global Maritime Capital, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

The study warned there could be an exodus of shipping enterprises, who are worth more than $17 billion or 7 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product even though they pay only a small amount in voluntary taxes.