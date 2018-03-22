EU Slams SYRIZA Runaway Patronage, Court Meddling, Political Control

With Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras reneging on promises to cut the size of the Cabinet and stop packing public payrolls with cronies, European Union officials said he’s exerting political control over key sectors and interfering in the courts.

Tsipras has hired special advisors at big salaries, replaced the independent head of a Parliament budget committee with one of his own officials, and repeatedly struck out at the judiciary for not supporting his policies as his popularity plummeted after going back on his word to reverse austerity measures and to help workers, pensioners and the poor.

Unnamed officials told Kathimerini that those practices will remain after the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($403.14 billion) in August as Tsipras’ hopes of a “clean exit” were dashed when the creditors said the economy will need monitoring for years even if there’s a successful return to the markets.

The officials highlighted a lack of independence in the public administration, saying this was of particular concern with general elections due to be held next year as “vested interests” might exploit the state of affairs to gain privileges, the paper said.

They also warned against backtracking on austerity measures to which he agreed as part of a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($106.35 billion) he sought and accepted after saying he would do neither because it came with more brutal conditions he swore to reject but accepted and imposed.

Another arena of concern for the EU, with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) putting up the third bailout, is stalled privatizations.

Before taking office in January, 2015, Tsipras said he would halt what he called the fire sale of state assets but has picked them up in further reneging on promises but key projects, such as the long-delayed $8 billion development of the old Hellenikon International Airport on Athens’ coast are being stymied by objections from SYRIZA dissidents who don’t want any foreign businesses in the country.

The official pointed to continuing delays to plans for state sell-offs and stressed the need for “divestment” at Public Power Corporation, meaning that the organization must sell its assets.

Tsipras also is facing pressure from the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF), which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($296.79 billion) that began in 2010 but stayed out of the third, to speed taxes on low-and-middle income families he agreed to after swearing he wouldn’t, along with more pension cuts.