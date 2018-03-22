Besieged Tsipras Wants EU’s Help With Too-Tough Turkey

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is set to ask the European Union to help him deal with an increasingly aggressive Turkey and push for the return of two Greek soldiers under arrest there for straying across the border, and over violations of Greek airspace and waters.

The soldiers said they got disoriented while on patrol during a storm but are being kept, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said, as hostages in an apparent bid by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to force Greece to send back eight Turkish soldiers who are seeking asylum after fleeing a failed coup against him in July, 2016 in which they said they took no part.

After the men were taken on March 1, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said they would be swiftly returned and Tsipras, faced with a tough Erdogan, has said he will let the Turkish justice system decide the fate of the Greek soldiers.

But with no sign they will be return, and as they face charges of illegal entry amid fears that espionage could be added, an act that could spike tensions between the countries, he’s expected to bring up Turkey – which still wants to join the EU – at a meeting of the bloc’s leaders in Brussels on March 22-3.

He will ask them to squeeze Erdogan, who generally ignores EU demands, pleas, entreaties and requests, to send back the soldiers and not escalate the strain that has grown since Erdogan visited Athens in December, 2017 and said he didn’t recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne setting borders between the countries and wanted the return of some islands ceded to Greece.

Officials surrounding Erdogan have also been provoking and taunting Greece with defense analysts anxious about the lack of military experience in the coalition of Tsipras’ anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA and his junior partner, Kammenos’ pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), who is bickering with the Premier.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu repeated Turkey’s pointing to to “gray zones” in the Aegean Sea, claiming that the status of certain “islands and islets” remains “undetermined,” diplomatic code for Turkey wanting them.

Former socialist premier Costas Simitis, who was prime minister during the 1996 crisis over the rocky, disputed islets of Imia where the two countries nearly went to war and as three Greek servicemen died in a still-mysterious helicopter crash, joined with Kammenos in warning there could be an accidental conflict.

He said Greece should push the EU to protect Greece from Turkey’s increasing hostility although the bloc has no army and generally only releases press releases ranging from “concern” to “grave concern” that are ignored.

Simitis said the EU should make Turkey resolve any differences peacefully on a bilateral level if possible, in line with the 1999 Helsinki agreement. “A random event can provoke an uncontrolled confrontation,” he warned.