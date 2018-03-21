Is Erdogan Unpredictable?

“What can we do?”, said Yiannis at the end of our conversation on the uncertain situation with Turkey and the risk of a military conflict. What can we simple people do, if Turkey escalates violence? He meanswe can’t escape it. It is the most tragic phrase one can say expecting something evil considered inevitable. I hear Greeks repeating this phrase, uncovering their despair and leaving a sparkle of hope that in the end it may not happen or if it …