Storm Forces NYC Officials to Close Schools (Video)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The fourth nor’easter in three weeks is forcing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to close public schools.

The Democratic mayor made the call in a tweet early Tuesday evening.

The metro area is expected to get a dose of heavy wet snow starting Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday.

The National Weather Service predicts a total of more than six inches of snow, with a potential for up to between 12 and 16 inches possible.

Snow falls on The White House as a spring nor'easter hits the region. http://fxn.ws/2puE4zR Posted by Fox News on Wednesday, March 21, 2018

5:10 p.m.

Airlines have already canceled more than 1,600 flights ahead of an approaching spring storm that threatens the Northeast with more than a foot of snow.

Cancellations for Wednesday flights mounted at airports from Washington to Boston. There were more than 500 on Tuesday alone.

On the ground, Amtrak is scaling back service along the Northeast corridor Wednesday, while Pennsylvania is banning certain kinds of commercial vehicles from major highways beginning Tuesday night. Kids in Philadelphia will get a day off from school.

The region’s fourth nor’easter in three weeks is expected to bring high winds, heavy snow and coastal flooding.