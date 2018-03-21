Kammenos Says Greek Soldiers Held in Turkey Like “Midnight Express”

ATHENS – With Turkey seeming set to hold indefinitely and put on trial two Greek soldiers who said they accidentally strayed across the border while on patrol in a storm, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos – calling them hostages – said their detention reminds him of Midnight Express, the infamous prison movie about Turkey that set back its tourism for decades.

The nonfiction book became the basis of a 1978 Oscar-winning movie based on the true story of an American convicted of drug offenses and savaged in a Turkish jail with scenes so powerful it made watchers wince – and stay away from Turkey.

Kammenos is leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the government of Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who was upset the minister referred to the soldiers as hostages.

But the case has reportedly raised fears in the government, the protestations notwithstanding, that the men could be used as bargaining chips to force the return of eight Turkish soldiers who fled an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July, 2016 and are seeking asylum in Greece – which Tsipras opposes.

Greece’s highest court has ruled against their extradition although Erdogan said Tsipras promised him they would be returned swiftly before the Greek justice system took over. Now Tsipras said the Turkish justice system will have to run its course with the Greek soldiers with no public reports his government is pressing for their return.

Greece’s main opposition political leader, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, asked Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to help get the Greek soldiers released during a visit to the Gulf state on March 21.