Greece, FYROM Dance Around Name Settlement Feud

Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) are trading proposals over a new composite name for the country that broke away from the collapsing Yugoslavia and was allowed by a previous Greek government to Macedonia in what was supposed to be a temporary name before turning into a 26-year-long battle.

Greece’s ruling anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA – over the objections of its coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) – wants to let FYROM keep the name Macedonia – that of an abutting ancient Greek province – and said it’s willing to lift a veto on entry into NATO and the European Union for Greece’s neighbor.

Greece has agreed with proposals from United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer, for five names with qualifiers: Northern, Upper, New, Vardar or Macedonia-Skopje amid speculation the US is keen to get FYROM into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests.

But with both sides, and Nimetz, seeming to grease the skids for a quick resolution, despite massive rallies in both countries against a prospective deal, the talks have slowed although FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who removed the name of Alexander the Great – the Greek conqueror claimed by his country – from the international airport and national highway and took down a statue of him.

The new obstacle is his refusal to change his country’s Constitution which makes irredentist claims on Greek territories, history and culture, which is too much even for SYRIZA to accept.

The two countries have been at odds for a quarter century over the name “Macedonia,” which Greece argues harbors territorial claims to its northern province of the same name. A change of government in FYROM has renewed hopes for an agreement and the two sides have intensified talks in recent months.

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that Athens had sent its proposal to FYROM’s government in Skopje and was awaiting comments from its northern neighbor.

“The draft proposals have been sent… and we are now waiting for their comments and remarks. The plan has been drafted based on Greece’s standard negotiating positions,” which included demands for constitutional modifications, he said, without going into detail.

Zaev said he would also meet Kotzias in Skopje, adding in a statement: “I am glad that the Greek side is committed to finding… ways to solve the problem which it has with our constitutional name, while preserving the dignity and integrity of both sides,” the news agency Reuters reported.

Last month Kotzias said in an interview with Reuters that the draft would not contain only Greek views but would be a basis for cooperation. Both sides hope for a settlement before a NATO summit in July. But protests in both countries are an indication of popular resistance to any compromise. [Reuters]

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)