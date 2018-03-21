Peoria Event Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of Archbishop Damaskinos’ Letter

PEORIA, IL – On March 18, the Jewish Federation of Peoria and the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago hosted an educational presentation at the Peoria Riverfront Museum recognizing the 75th Anniversary of Greek Orthodox Archbishop Damaskinos’ Letter of Protest against the Holocaust.

During the Nazi occupation of Greece, Archbishop Damaskinos stands out as the only worldwide leader to formally protest the Holocaust during World War II. As a result of his letter of protest, Archbishop Damaskinos was called before an SS firing squad. Also as a result of his letter and actions, over 10,000 Greek Jews found safety and survived the Holocaust.

Archbishop Damaskinos stood up to protest the Holocaust. Susan Katz, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Peoria gave the welcoming remarks noting that “we are going to learn about the power of one person and his ability to change the world.” There are many lessons we can learn even today from his heroic efforts and the historic document.

Polyxeni Petropoulou, the Consul General of Greece in Chicago, made her first ever visit to Peoria and downstate Illinois to participate in this important commemoration. Susan Katz, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Peoria gave the welcoming remarks noting that “we are going to learn about the power of one person and his ability to change the world.”

The event included testimonials from Lara Ackerman of Peoria whose Greek grandfather survived the Holocaust in Greece and Greek Orthodox parishioner Archon Frank Lagouros of Peoria whose father rescued Greek Jews following the actions of Archbishop Damaskinos. The event concluded with a moment of silence and the reading of the historic letter of protest at the Holocaust Memorial outside of the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Video of this event can be found here: https://vimeo.com/260961598

This was the first of three presentations the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago is hosting in honor of the upcoming 75th Anniversary of Archbishop Damaskinos’ Letter of Protest against the Holocaust. Presentations are scheduled for March 20 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Parish in Milwaukee and on March 23 in Des Moines at the Iowa State Capitol.