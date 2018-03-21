Erdogan Says Turkey Sending Energy Exploration Vessel to Cyprus

Stepping up his belligerent talk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he has sent an energy research vessel into waters off Cyprus where his country’s warships are blocking some foreign companies from drilling for oil and where they are licensed.

In a speech at the Presidential palace he said Turkey – which has unlawfully occupied the northern third of the island since a 1974 invasion – will hunt for energy on its own at the same time it wants to keep out foreign companies.

Turkish warships succeeded in forcing a ship from the Italian company Eni to veer off, reportedly under the threat of being sunk, but US oil giant ExxonMobil began operations in another sector of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with ships from the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet conducting exercises nearby, in what the US said was a sheer coincidence.

Erdogan had earlier said foreign companies would be scared off by Turkish ships and planes and said he was satisfied, despite ExxonMobil going ahead, that he had taught a lesson to those who want to drill for energy of the island, after demanding a share of any potentially lucrative revenues be shared with Turkish-Cypriots.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who walked away from July, 2017 reunification talks with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana after Erdogan said he would never remove an army in the occupied area and wanted the right to military intervene, had already agreed to share the revenues.

But Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriots said they want a hand in how the EEZ is licensed and would otherwise conduct their own operations.

“Turkish and Greek Cyprus should form a joint committee for drilling activities and both sides should get their fair share of the island’s natural resources based on their populations,” Turkey’s Daily Sabah quoted Erdogan as saying.