Prosecutor Says Former ELSTAT Chief Georgiou Should be Cleared

ATHENS – A Greek supreme court prosecutor has called for the retrial of the country’s former statistics chief, convicted a year ago for alleged breach of duty in a highly politicized case.

Andreas Georgiou, a former International Monetary Fund official now living in the United States, had appealed against the lower court’s decision, which gave him a suspended two-year prison sentence.

Earlier, another court had cleared him of the charges over his tenure at ELSTAT, which compiled figures on the country’s economy his critics said were rigged to force the government to seek a bailout without explaining why he would want that.

Georgiou was initially charged over the release of budget deficit data in 2010. He took over the statistical agency months after Greece had revised previously misreported budget deficit data and was spiraling into financial crisis.

Greece’s European bailout creditors have repeatedly defended Georgiou, arguing that his leadership was key to the country’s ability to provide reliable fiscal statistics and he had repeatedly said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, which blamed previous governments for the country’s fiscal woes, wanted to get him as a trophy.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule in coming months on the proposal by prosecutor Efstathia Spyropoulou, who said an appeal by Georgiou against an appeals court decision imposing a suspended two-year prison sentence upon him for violation of duty, be upheld.

If the proposal is accepted, the sentence against Georgiou will be revoked and the case is not expected to go to trial again. He had been accused of failing to inform ELSTAT’s managing board before sending Greece’s budget figures to Eurostat in 2009.

He was cleared by a first instance court of violation of duty until that verdict was contested by a prosecutor as there’s no double jeopardy protection in Greece and prosecutors can keep pressing charges against people if they don’t like the verdict.

Georgiou, who ran ELSTAT and delivered the sobering news in 2010 that Greece needed what turned into three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($389.4 billion) was twice cleared by Greek courts before a relentless prosecution found him convicted of a technicality even though he was also backed by his European Union and Eurozone peers and the EU’s statistics agency Eurostat and American colleagues.

He said he was being scapegoated for the country’s crisis and moved back to the United States before being convicted in absentia.

Last year, Eurozone finance ministers said the prosecution was sending out a bad signal to prospective investors being wooed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition can’t be trusted, nor can the country’s statistics.

“Across the room in the Eurogroup, great concern was expressed about the ongoing court cases, the effect that it has internationally on the confidence in Greece and the process of modernization in Greece, including the independence, of course, of ELSTAT itself,” then- Eurozone chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

