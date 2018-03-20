Signing of Memorandum of Understanding Between the Greek State and the SNF

ATHENS. On Wednesday, March 21st, 2018, a ceremony will be held at Megaro Maximou for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Greek State and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) for the implementation of the SNF’s grant initiative “Supporting Greece’s Health Sector”, marking the beginning of SNF’s major grants to support the Health sector in Greece, with an initial budget expected to exceed $238 million.

In September 2017, following discussions with the Ministry of Health which indicated to the SNF the most pressing, prioritized, needs of the Greek Health sector, the SNF announced its intention to exclusively support four major interventions in infrastructure projects throughout the country, the procurement of new medical equipment, as well as education-related projects.

The event for the signing of the MoU will take place in the presence of members of the SNF’s Board of Directors, representatives of the leadership of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education as well as representatives of organizations whose work is expected to be reinforced through the new grants.

The event will be streamed live through the SNF’s website at www.SNF.org/live