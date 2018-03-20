Greek Heritage and Independence Celebrated in Brooklyn (Pics & Vid)

BROOKLYN – Eric L. Adams, Brooklyn Borough President, commemorated the rich contributions and history of Greek-Americans in the borough at his annual Greek heritage celebration in the Courtroom at Brooklyn Borough Hall on March 19.

The event was held in partnership with the Greek-American Heritage Committee, an organization whose mission is to educate the public on Greek culture, literacy, and history across New York City. The festive occasion featured Greek cuisine and libations as well as traditional dancing from the A. Fantis Parochial School in Downtown Brooklyn, D.G. Kaloidis Parochial School in Bay Ridge, and Hellenic Classical Charter School in South Slope. Among those present were Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras, Consul Lana Zochiou, and Andrew Gounardes- Counsel to the Brooklyn Borough President, as well as many members of the community.

Borough President Adams thanked and honored members of Brooklyn’s Greek-American community for their service to improving the lives of people across the borough.

The Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Panagiotis Kouroumplis was among those at the event. He congratulated the honorees and noted that “they are an example for their fellow citizens.”

“Today, we celebrate together the Revolution of 1821 that shook the world, the revolution that was the child of the Enlightenment. The Revolution, which had many similarities to the American Revolution,” noted Mr. Kouroumplis.

Brooklyn Borough President Adams said, “47 percent of the people of the borough of Brooklyn speak a language other than English at home; this is the United Nations of America.” He then referred to the ideals of the Greek Revolution and the role of Greek civilization in the formation of Western civilization. At the same time, he spoke about the role of the Greek community in the progress of Brooklyn and its achievements in the economy, education, and other sectors.

The presiding priest of Three Hierarchs Church, Fr. Eugene Pappas, gave the opening prayer and led the singing of Ti Ypermacho.

He congratulated the honorees and praised their contributions to the community, their social and charitable efforts, and made special mention of the sponsors of the event and the restaurants that donated the Greek food, as well as the organizing committee of the event, Zoe Koutsoupakis, Basil Kapetanakis, John Haskopoulos, Jimmy Tampakis, and Sandy Vallas.



Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras, Consul Lana Zochiou, Deputy Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the UN, Ambassador Menelaos Menelaou, and Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis also attended.

The keynote speaker of the event was the Leadership 100Executive Director Paulette Poulos, who referred to the punished, to the multidimensional offer of Omogeneia and to the diachronic messages of the Greek Revolution.

Greetings were delivered by the Consul General Konstantinos Koutras and Andrew Gounardes, Counsel Office of the Brooklyn Borough President.

President Brooklyn Eric Adams presented the citations to the honorees Ula Dikeakos, Teddy Dikeakos, James Ladis, John S. Makrinos, Valerie Markou, Helen Pavlides, Maria Tsoukaris, and Sylvia Vellios.

Immediately after the presentation, the dance groups from D.G. Kaloides School of Holy Cross in Bay Ridge, A. Fantis Parochial School of Saints Constantine and Helen Brooklyn, and the Hellenic Classical Charter School, performed in traditional costumes in the Brooklyn Borough Hall Rotunda. The dancing was presented by Sophia Stasinou- Ensemble Dance Groups Coordinator.