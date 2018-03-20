Letter to the Editor: On the Archdiocese

To the Editor

In Chicago, after waiting for decades for a house cleaning, we will be patient with Metropolitan Nathanael to learn the ropes. In the Archdiocese as a whole, I completely agree with Mr. Kalmoukos about audits of all Metropolises. Bravo to the Metropolis of Pittsburgh for releasing information- the rest must follow. He is also right that the lay leaders bear much responsibility. Everyone knew administration was not Archbishop Demetrios’ strength. How long did the Archdiocesan Council need to see they needed to take bolder action when he unwilling to cut staff – a few years OK, but 18 YEARS? After all, he is a pastor, not a CEO. And we must tell the Patriarchate that calls for transparency and input is NOT Protestantism.

Nestor Seferiades

Chicago, IL