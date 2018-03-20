Global Hellenic Youth Forum in Athens, March 31

Global Hellenic Youth Forum “Hellenic Youth in Action” will take place from the 31st of March until the 1st of April 2018 in Athens, with the initiative of nine global Hellenic Youth Unions in the framework of the Olympia 2016-2018 of the Olympia and Bequests Committee (Zappeion Megaron).

The Forum is organized by the nine following organizations: World Pontian Youth Coordinating Committee, World Federation of Young Overseas Cypriots, Youth Coordinating Committee of World Confederation of Thessalians, Youth of World Council of Epirotes Abroad, Youth of World Council of Cretans, Youth of Pan Macedonian Association USA, Youth of Thracian Association of Europe, Youth of World Vlach Amphictyony, Youth of World Panarkadian Council.

350 young Greeks from all over the world will join the forum to show the strength of the Hellenic youth through unity and to further strengthen the relation of Greeks abroad with their historical homeland. The Forum will be an important and significant step in the collaboration of young Greeks from all over the world to achieve and implement their common objectives and goals, due to improve the growth of Greece.

The opening ceremony will take place on 31 March 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Zappeion Megaron in Athens, while the first conversation topic of the day will be “Greece-Diaspora”. The nine representatives of the global Greek organizations will present the accomplishments of their organizations and will suggest ways of collaboration between the young Greeks and Greece.

In the evening of the same day, at 5:00 p.m., the forum participants will gather in Syntagma and will present a “Dance of Friendship”, which will be completed with the formation of a big spiral, symbolizing the unity and the strength of the Hellenic Nation. The choreography will be organized by the director-choreographer Fokas Evangelinos.

On 1 April 2018, at 9:00 a.m., the second day of the Forum will begin with the attendance of the Divine Liturgy by the participants which will take place in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. Workshops will then follow at 11:00 a.m. in Zappeion Megaron with the following themes: i) Relations of Greece and diaspora, ii) Greek language and culture, iii) Economy and development of Greece, iv) Orthodoxy and Christian heritage. During the workshops each participant will be able to present his/her ideas and their vision about the collaboration of Greece and the diaspora, as well as between the organizations that participate in the Forum. These ideas will be the basis of the Resolution of the Forum.

In the evening of the same day, the campaign for the return of the Parthenon Marbles #bringthemarbleshome will take place. 350 young Greeks will begin to march 4:00p.m. from the Zappeion to the Pnyx, with a stop near the Acropolis Museum, and read their Resolution to the UK Parliament and the British Museum at the Pnyx at 5:00 p.m. The Forum will be concluded at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture of the director of the Acropolis Museum, Professor Mr. D. Pandermalis, in the auditorium of the Museum.