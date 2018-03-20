Spring Equinox at 18:15 on Tuesday Marks Official Start of Spring

The 2018 Spring season officially begins at 18:15 on Tuesday, at the time of the Spring Equinox for the northern hemisphere – though the season has “unofficially” started for some weeks now in the Greek countryside.

At the March equinox, the subsolar point “the border of the sun?s light” hits the equator, then moves northward. In September, at the autumnal equinox, it moves south. On the equinox, the length of daytime and nighttime is roughly the same all over the planet. The date and time of the Spring Equinox is not fixed and falls at various times between March 19 and March 21 on different years.

The spring season will continue to shrink slightly in the northern hemisphere and this year will be almost one minute shorter than the previous year. For thousands of years, spring and winter in the northern hemisphere have become shorter as summers and autumns grow longer.