ND leader Mitsotakis Μeets with Emir of Qatar (Vid)

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Tuesday with the Emir of Qatar. After the meeting, Mitsotakis said that Greece can become an attractive, international investment destination.

Mitsotakis underlined that Greece can offer significant investment opportunities as it exits the economic crisis, provided that there is a investment-friendly environment, a stable tax system and a regulatory framework that faciliatates foreign investments.

The leader of the main opposition stressed that all these are conditions that New Democracy can guarantee.

“I also had the opportunity to discuss with the Emir of Qatar the developments in the wider region of the Southeastern Mediterranean region, to express my deep concern about Turkish provocations and to ask for his own intervention for a swift solution to the issue of the detention of the two Greek officers by Turkish authorities,” Mitsotakis noted.