Two Arrested Greek Soldiers Held in Turkey Taken Before Court

Two Greek soldiers arrested on March 1 by Turkish authorities for accidentally crossing the border in northeastern Greece while on patrol faced a court appearance in the city of Edirne amid worries they could be held indefinitely.

The Greek state ANA-MPA news agency said it wasn’t clear why Lt. Angelos Mitretodis, 25, and Sgt. Dimitris Kouklatzis, 27, who were remanded in pretrial custody earlier this month were taken to the court.

So far they have faced only charges of illegal entry, which they said happened because they got disoriented during a storm along a stretch of the border where Turkey lets refugees and migrants unlawfully cross into Greece.

The soldiers, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said, are hostages but Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras doesn’t want that word used, saying it’s up to the Turkish justice system to deal with them as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Eredogan has pressed Greece to return eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup in 2016 against him.

The Turkish soldiers said they took no part in that and are seeking asylum in Greece, which so far has been granted to one of them, which Tsipras wants to overturn while insisting they will not be extradited and that the Greek soldiers aren’t being kept as bargaining chips.

Tsipra and Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner were to finally meet and talk about the issue, some 20 days after the Greek soldiers were held.

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said the American government is “fully engaged” over the issue but didn’t say what that meant and if the US is pressing Erdogan for the release of the Greek soldiers and an ease in tension between Greece and Turkey, who both belong to NATO, which has said nothing about it, nor about constant violations of Greek air space by Turkish fighter jets nor Turkey sending warships past Greek islands.

Pyatt was speaking at the Andravida air base in the northwestern Peloponnese during the annual multinational Iniohos 2018 exercise, where he was joined by his counterparts from the UK, Kate Smith, and Israel, Irit Ben-Abba, said Kathimerini.

His comments came after briefing Kammenos and Hellenic Air Force chief Christos Christodoulou, on the US’s role in the exercise and the “importance of Greece’s leadership in bringing countries from across Europe and wider region for #Iniohos2018 in pursuit of shared defense goals and regional peace,” Pyatt said on Twitter, referring to joint Greek and Israeli military exercises which have caught Turkey’s attention.