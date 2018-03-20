Tsipras, Kammenos Say No Schism in Greek Coalition Government

ATHENS – Despite constant disagreements, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of his coalition partner, the Independent Greeks (ANEL) insisted there’s no rift between them.

Kammenos, who gave his party’s nine votes to Tsipras so that the government could have a scant three-vote majority in the 300-member Parliament, has barked defiance over a number of issues that are golden to the Leftists but anathema to the ultra-conservative ANEL, including plans to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) keep the word Macedonia in a new composite name.

Kammenos exacerbated the apparent gap when he said that two Greek soldiers being detained in Turkey after they said they accidentally strayed across the border in a storm were hostages, with Tsipras keen not to use that term so as not to upset Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish leader has demanded Greece return eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing a failed coup against him in July, 2016 – in which they denied taking part – and as Greece’s highest court has barred extradition, saying the men’s lives would be in danger.

Kammenos, who has frequently barked open defiance of SYRIZA policies before voting for them, said he would never leave the coalition on his own with polls showing his party at only about one percent after reneging on anti-austerity promises along with Tsipras.

Kammenos insisted that all was well. “This coalition will continue until the end,” he said, according to Kathimerini. Otherwise, he would be out of power and unlikely to return to Parliament in the next elections.

Disregarding frequent media reports the two men disagree, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the relationship between Tsipras and Kammenos was “excellent” and they had no differences.

The two men will discuss “possible additional actions” in connection with the two soldiers, said Tzanakopoulos, who after they were detained on March 1 said they would be quickly released and that there was no problem before it turned out there was.

Kammenos seemed unrepentant and continued to call the soldiers hostages, which has made SYRIZA officials wince with Tsipras reportedly fearful Erdogan would unleash more refugees and migrants on overwhelmed Greek islands if pushed too far.

They met after Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised the issue of the Greek soldiers with Erdogan, who generally ignores EU leader demands or cajoling.

“Our European partners are showing solidarity and support,” Kotzias said after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels without explaining what that meant as Turkey still harbors hopes of joining the bloc – which Germany opposes.

“I hope and would like to believe that there will be a positive outcome in the sense that Turkey will not try to turn an everyday event at the border of two countries into a weapon in the long term,” he said amid reports the Greek government fears the men will be kept indefinitely as bargaining chips – or hostages.