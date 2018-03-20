Turkish National Runs across Greek Border While Drunk

THESSALONIKI (AP) — Greek authorities say a Turkish national who ran across a Greek-Turkish border crossing overnight while apparently drunk has been detained.

Police said Tuesday that the 40-year-old man, who is of Kurdish origin, ran across the Kastanies crossing in northeastern Greece shortly before midnight for reasons that were not immediately clear.

Local residents said Turkish soldiers apparently fired in the air while in pursuit.

Authorities said the man, who was found to be drunk, was placed in protective custody.

Police said he was still inebriated on Tuesday morning, and authorities were waiting for him to recover before questioning him.