In FYROM Visit, Kotzias Will Bring Macedonia Name Giveaway

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is set to visit the capital of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on March 22 and will offer five composite names to end a 26-year feud, and all will let that Balkan neighbor keep the word Macedonia – the name of an abutting ancient Greek province.

The giveaway has been fiercely opposed in Greece but the anti-nationalist ruling Radical Left SYRIZA said it wants to cease fire over the issue as long as FYROM changes its Constitution to end claims on Greek territories, history and culture – which its Prime Minister, Zoran Zaev, has refused to do.

The five names were those also said to be recommended by United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed for two decades to find a solution and just resumed talks after a three-year break.

That came amidst speculation that the United States is anxious to get FYROM into NATO, a path that Greece, using its veto, has blocked as well as putting on hold any hopes FYROM has had of getting into the European Union.

While Greece could continue to stifle FYROM, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he instead wants to speed its path for getting into the defense alliance as well as the EU, despite vehement opposition from his coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

Kotzias, who reportedly has received death threats and bullets in the mail for being the point man in the Macedonia name giveaway said he had already sent Zaev the five names:

New Macedonia

Northern Macedonia

Upper Macedonia

Vardar Macedonia

Macedonia Skopje

Zaev, said he is confident of a solution being reached by the summer when there are critical meetings of NATO and the EU, “provided that it will be decent (solution,), and respect the issues pertaining to (the country’s) identity,” although nationalists there oppose it.

He has already made some concessions, including removing the name of Alexander the Great from the country’s international airport and national highway and taking down a statue of the Greek conqueror which FYROM also claimed.