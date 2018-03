ASTORIA – Anna Maria Fazio, with roots in Kerkyra, was crowned Miss Greek Independence at the Stathakion Center in Astoria on March 17 at the annual pageant organized by the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York. Her family attends Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington where they are members of the community.

As the 17-year-old Miss Greek Independence noted, her dream is to become a psychologist, while she won over the judges and the audience with her knowledge, as …